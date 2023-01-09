Wow! Sheezan Khan updates fans about sister and actor, Shafaq Naaz's relationship status

MUMBAI: Sheezan Khan, who rose to fame after playing the lead character in Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul, has been in the news for a long time owing to his professional and personal life. Even Sheezan's sisters Falaq Naazz and Shafaq Naaz are in the headlines owing to their bond with Avinash Sachdev.

Recently, Shafaq had confirmed dating Avinash earlier. Meanwhile, Avinash was seen expressing his feelings for Shafaq's sister Falaq during their stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Amidst all this, there's a new update about Shafaq Naaz's relationship that has been shared by her brother.

Sheezan Khan has maintained an active social media handle and often shares whereabouts regarding his personal and professional life. Just a few hours ago, Sheezan took to his social media handle and shared a story about his sister Shafaq Naaz's relationship.

He shared Shafaq's picture with her boyfriend Zeeshan. In this snap, the actress is seen giving a sweet peck on her beau's cheeks. Sharing this photo on his Instagram story, Sheezan wrote, "@shafaqnaaz777 Chalo Patch-Up Mubarak Ho (Congratulations on your patch-up)."

For the unversed, Shafaq Naaz was engaged to Muscat-based businessman Zeeshan in May and was supposed to have a court marriage in the same month. However, their marriage was eventually postponed.

Earlier while talking to Pinkvilla, the Mahabharat fame exclusively opened up on why her marriage with her fiance was post-postponed.

She had said, "I am in a long-distance relationship with my partner for 3 years and we mutually took this decision after witnessing the disagreements between our families.” She added, “I have seen so much in the past that all of this is normal for me.” Shafaq mentioned she is glad to have a partner who never judged her about anything.

After seeing Sheezan Khan's status about Shafaq's relationship, it will be safe to say that the actress might announce her marriage anytime soon. However, her fans are eagerly awaiting to hear the announcement from her about her wedding.

Speaking about Sheezan Khan, the actor is currently seen in Rohit Shetty-led reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13.

