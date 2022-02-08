Wow! Shehnaaz Gill and Shilpa Shetty’s super cute ‘Boring Day’ video is a MUST WATCH

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to share a viral video featuring Shehnaaz Gill. Her caption read, “Two bored people trying to make your #BoringDay better.” Fans are loving the video.

“B_positive #shehnaazgill today was not at all a boring day baby,” wrote a fan. Another comment read, “This reel is so beautiful, 2 beautiful ppl making our #boringday beautiful with their presence and nice concept ?” Wrote another fan, “My baby sana looking so pretty.” Another fan wrote, “Queen?? #ShehnaazGill #Shehnaazians.”

Talking about Shehnaaz’s participation in Kangana Ranaut’s show ‘Lock Upp’, a source informed BollywoodLife that Shehnaaz has agreed to be a part of the show.

The source said, ‘Shehnaaz is right now going through the rough phase in life and she wants to stay away from the media glare and the world for a while and this is the best opportunity for her. The source went on to say that Shehnaaz has won millions of hearts and she will be one of the strongest contestants in the house and will definitely get some special power to be in the ‘Lock Upp’.

She was a part of the 'Bigg Boss 15' finale. Her tribute to Sidharth Shukla was talked about a lot. Recently, her video with Yashraj Mukhate on her Bigg Boss 13 dialogues went viral.

Credit: BollywoodLife