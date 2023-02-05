WOW! Shehnaaz Gill reveals that this special person prayed for her that she gets to work in a Salman Khan movie and reveals how she made friends on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television. Soon, debuted in Bollywood with Saman Khan's movie Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and now in an interview she revealed who was that special person who prayed for her to get a Salman Khan movie.
MUMBAI :Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television. The singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she emerged as the third runner-up.

Her friendship with late actor Siddharth Shukla grabbed headlines, and audiences loved watching them together.

They would fondly call them SidNaaz. Their bond in the Bigg Boss house was the highlight of the season, and further on, they kept their special bond even outside the house.

She was seen in many music videos, which have created history in terms of viewership.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all. Post her stint in Bigg Boss, she became Salman’s favourite, and will also soon be seen in his upcoming movie.

She is one of the most loved actresses on television and fans go gaga over every post she shares on social media.

In one of her interviews Shehnaaz revealed that it was her mother that had prayed for her that she debuted in a Salman Khan movie and that happened and said that there is a lot of strength in a mother’s prayers.

When asked that she used to be very reserved on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan the actress replied that it's true as she is very reserved and she takes time to trust people as she feels that they would use her and play with her emotions.

She also said that after coming out of the Bigg Boss house she didn’t make new friends and hence was reserved on the sets of the movie.

The actress said that when her co – actors saw that they made her comfortable she began to speak and made friends on the sets of the show.

Well, the fans loved the actress in the movie and they were excited to see her on the big screen.

Well, the fans loved the actress in the movie and they were excited to see her on the big screen.

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

