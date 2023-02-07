WOW! Before Shivangi Joshi, Kushal Tandon has romanced these popular television divas

Kushal is now gearing up for his new show Barsatien where he is paired opposite Shivangi Joshi.
Kushal Tandon

MUMBAI: Kushal Tandon is one of the most popular actors of the television industry. 

The handsome hunk has been a part of the television industry for several years. 

Kushal made his small screen debut with Star Plus' popular show Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. 

The show became a huge hit and Kushal's career soared high after his first show itself. 

Kushal has been a part of several hit projects. 

He was also a part of small screen's most controversial and popular reality show Bigg Boss 7.

The actor was also seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 and Nach Baliye 5.

Well, Kushal is now gearing up for his new show Barsatien where he is paired opposite Shivangi Joshi. 

Before Barsatein, Kushal romanced popular television divas. 

So, let's take a look:

1. Nia Sharma 

He was seen opposite Nia in Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Fans loved this fresh new pairing. 

2. Jennifer Winget

Kushal was paired opposite TV hotti Jennifer and they were one of the most loved pairs of small screens. 

3. Aneri Vajani 

The actor was also seen with Aneri and fans appreciated their chemistry too. 

4. Shivjyoti Rajput 

Kushal romanced Shivjyoti in ALT Balaji's show Bebaakee. The duo's pair was well-appreciated by the fans. 

5. Ridhima Pandit

Kushal starred opposite RIdhima in ALT Balaji's series Hum I'm Because Of Us and the viewers loved their on-screen jodi.

So, whose pairing did you like the most with Kushal? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Promo Review: Barsatein might just be the love story audience were waiting for, Kushal and Shivangi's chemistry thrives in the trailer itself


 

