Wow! Shivangi Joshi is one of the richest TV celebrities in India under the age of 30, owns these expensive things

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular divas in telly town. Having worked in several TV shows, she has made a strong place for herself in showbiz.

The actress is popular for her performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata. She played the lead role of Naira in the show. The actress made her debut back in 2013 with the role of Nisha in Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. Shivangi was in the series for one year.

Today, Shivangi Joshi is one of the richest under 30 actresses. Read to know about the things that make her one of the richest TV celebrities in India under the age of 30.

Apartment: Among the most expensive things that Shivangi Joshi owns is her house on Malad. The apartment consisting of a balcony costs around a few crores and the actress bought it in 2021.

Luxury Car! Another one of her prized possessions is her Jaguar car. It is noted that Shivangi’s car comes at a whopping rate of Rs 45 lakh in India ex-showroom which she brought home in 2019.

In addition to the assets that she has, Shivangi Joshi has earned a lot working for various TV shows. The actress bagged an approximate amount of Rs 50-60K for every episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress earned the amount on the show over her six-year-long journey. Apart from this, she also is rumoured to become one of the highest-paid contestants on Rohit Shetty’s upcoming reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. It is noted that the actress will be paid a whopping amount of about Rs 10-15 lakh per episode.

On the acting front, Shivangi rose to fame with her portrayal of Poonam in the television show Begusarai. The show aired in 2015 and went on for 2 seasons. Apart from this, the actress is also known for her role of Naira Naitik Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

