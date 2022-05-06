WOW! Shivangi Joshi to Sriti Jha, Check out the TV celebrities who are rooted to the environment

Mumbai: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. On the occasion of world environment day, Television actors also bear the obligation of not just becoming more environmentally conscious in their personal lives, but also raising environmental consciousness in their surroundings. Let's walk through the TV celebrities who are deeply rooted to the environment and are taking steps to protect it.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi is all set to appear in reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. The diva rose to prominence after portraying Naira Goenka in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She loves to do gardening as we can see in the backdrop there are many trees planted in her balcony.

Jigyasa Singh

Jigyasa rose to fame with Thapki Pyaar Ki 2. She seems to be a nature lover; we can see her instagram grid with her posing with flowers and surrounded by greenery. Also, the actor loves to do gardening.

Sriti Jha





Sriti Jha who rose to fame with the popular show KumKum Bhagya, is a travel freak as she is always seen trying out exciting things around nature. The actor is very environmentally consciuous and always takes steps to protect nature.



Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti is a beautiful and skilled actress in the entertainment sector. The diva is a well-known television actress. Surbhi rose to prominence with the Zee TV show Qubool Hai. The diva loves flowers, gargening and is very proactive to use sustainable methods in real life.



Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur is one of the most popular and stellar actresses in the television industry. She started her career when she was just five, and is ruling the hearts of the audiences ever since. As we can seen in this picture, Ashnoor is actively participating in tree plantation drive, which is proof that she is very rooted in the environment.

Tanuj Mahashabde





Tanuj Mahashabde, who rose to fame playing the charcter of Krishnan Iyer in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka ooltah Chashma, is seen participating in the beach cleaning drive.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are seen maintaining the plants in the balcony. The power couple always take precoutionary measures to have a safe and healthy environment around them. The lovebirds rose to fame playing the leads in the poplular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.



For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.