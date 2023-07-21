WOW! Shivangi Joshi takes over as the most loved TV personality with Barsatein's launch, and Tejasswi Prakash and Harshad Chopda are next on the list!

SHVANGI JOSHI

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has impressed viewers with her acting skills and style statements.

She rose to fame with her performance as Naira Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She won the hearts of the audience and became a household name.

She was last seen in Balika Vadhu Season 2 as Anandi.

She regularly connects with her fans by sharing posts on social media. Her page is filled with some of her fun-filled pictures, and she keeps her fans updated.

The audience loved her chemistry with Moshin Khan in YRKKH, and their fans fondly call them 'Kaira'.

She was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she did all the daredevil stunts and faced her fears. Her new show Barsatein is getting rave reviews.

Shivangi has always been a popular face, and beloved by the fans, and recently there was a poll, by an entertainment site, in which she was voted as the top Television personality of the week.

Check out the photo here:

Meanwhile, her chemistry with Kushal Tandon on the show Barsatein is being loved by fans a lot and with the show progressing they are only loving it.

Fans are also excited to see what the show comes up with.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Shivangi Joshi reveals her upcoming projects and talks about if she would do a reality show or not

Poll Credits: Filmy Masala Now 

 


 

About Author

