WOW! Shivangi Joshi takes over as the most loved TV personality with the launch of 'Barsatein', Tejasswi Prakash and Harshad Chopda come next on the list

Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has impressed viewers with her acting skills and style statements.

She rose to fame with her performance as Naira Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She won the hearts of the audience and became a household name.

She was last seen in Balika Vadhu Season 2 as Anandi.

She regularly connects with her fans by sharing posts on social media. Her page is filled with some of her fun-filled pictures, and she keeps her fans updated.

The audience loved her chemistry with Moshin Khan in YRKKH, and their fans fondly call them 'Kaira'.

She was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she did all the daredevil stunts and faced her fears. Her new show Barsatein is getting rave reviews.

Shivangi has always been a popular face, and beloved by the fans, and recently there was a poll, by an entertainment site, in which she was voted as the top Television personality of the week.

Meanwhile, her chemistry with Kushal Tandon on the show Barsatein is being loved by fans a lot and with the show progressing they are only loving it.

Fans are also excited to see what the show comes up with.

