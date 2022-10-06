Wow! Shivani aka Tanvi Thakkar caught this co-star off guard in GHKKPM

We see that Pakhi is currently going to be the surrogate for Virat and Sai’s child

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 16:51
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.  

In this video, we see that Tanvi aka Shivani has caught Vihaan, aka Mohit doing a bizarre dance step. Take a look at this video to see what the actor is upto. 

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show, We see that Pakhi is currently going to be the surrogate for Virat and Sai’s child and interestingly, Rohan will support her thoroughly as he has been in love with her for a long time and she was the reason why he was still unmarried.

Will this love of Rohan change Pakhi’s character in the show? Let’s keep watching the show to know more!

What will happen ahead?

What will happen ahead?

Latest Video