WOW! Shoaib Ibrahim expresses gratitude towards Dipika Kakar as he remembers the time when he was jobless for three years and how his wife supported him unconditionally

Shoaib and Dipika are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of television. During a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Shoaib spoke about the time he was jobless and how Dipika stood by him all along.
MUMBAI: Shoaib and Dipika are among the most loved couples on television and have a massive fan following.

The duo dated for almost five years before they finally tied the knot. They are among the most iconic real-life couples.

The two were last seen together on 'Nach Baliye' season 8 and were semi-finalists on the show.

These days, the duo is busy with their YouTube channel where they entertain us with their vlogs and give their fans and well-wishers a sneak peek into their lives and what they are up to on a daily basis.

We have witnessed their family holidays, the way they plan their trips, and Dipika’s talent of cooking over the years. 

Shoaib is quite active on social media and keeps posting Instagram reels to entertain audiences.

Now, in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, the actor spoke about the time he had no work for three years.

 ALSO READ: Shoaib Ibrahim ends his weekend cheat meal with a 'yummy' pineapple cake baked by wifey Dipika Kakar

The actor said “After quitting “Sasural Simar Ka”, I was jobless for three years and didn’t know what to do. Luckily, I had some savings that helped me take care of my family and Dipika. Back then, we were friends and she helped me unconditionally during this tough time. I'm forever grateful to you her”. 

Well, he also said that if you suffer from a bad phase, a good phase is always on its way. Everything gets better with the blessings of God. 

Well, there is no doubt that Shoaib and Dipika are one of the most iconic couples today and they have a massive fan following.

On the work front, Dipika was last seen in 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' opposite Karan V Grover. Meanwhile, Shoaib is currently entertaining the audience with his performance in the serial 'Ajooni'.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read: Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar Thank Fans for Showering Them with Unconditional Love

 
 

