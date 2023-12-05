WOW! Shoaib Ibrahim feels gratitude towards Dipika Kakar as he remembers the time when he was jobless for three years and how his wife stood and supported him unconditionally

Shoaib and Dipika are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of television and now during a recent interview with an entertainment portal Shoaib spoke about the time he was jobless and how Dipika helped him to come out of it.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 05/12/2023 - 16:08
SHOAIB

MUMBAI: Shoaib and Dipika are among the most loved couples on television and have a massive fan following.

The duo dated for almost five years before they finally tied the knot. They are among the most iconic real-life couples.

The two were last seen together on 'Nach Baliye' season 8 and were semi-finalists on the show.

These days, the duo is busy with their YouTube channel where they entertain us with their vlogs and give their fans and well-wishers a sneak peek into their lives and what they are up to on a daily basis.

We have seen their family holidays, how they plan their trips, and Dipika’s talent for cooking.

Shoaib is quite active on social media and keeps posting Instagram reels to entertain audiences.

Now in a recent interview with an entertainment portal the actor spoke about the time he has no work for three years.

ALSO READ: Shoaib Ibrahim ends his weekend cheat meal with a 'yummy' pineapple cake baked by wifey Dipika Kakar

The actor said “After quitting “Sasural Simar Ka” I was jobless for three years and didn’t know what to do, luckily I had some savings that helped me to take care of my family and then Dipika my wife now and back then we were friends helped me unconditionally during this tough time and he feels attitude towards her”

Well, he also said that you have a bad phase and then you have a good phase and everything will be fine someday with the blessing of god.

Well, there is no doubt that Shoaib and Dipika are one of the most iconic couples today and they have a massive fan following.

On the work front, Dipika was last seen in 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' opposite Karan V Grover. Whereas Shoaib is currently entertaining the audience with his performance in the serial 'Ajooni'.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read: Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar Thank Fans for Showering Them with Unconditional Love

 
 

Dipika Kakar Shoaib Ibrahim Sasural Simar Ka music video Nach Baliye season 8 QULAB PRODUCTIONS Television couple iconic couple reality REAL COUPLE best couple
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 05/12/2023 - 16:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Congratulations! Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar blessed with a baby boy
MUMBAI: Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of television.They have a massive...
Anupamaa: Suspicious! Pakhi and Samar take Devika and Dheeraj's help to find Anuj
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: High Drama! Satya guests arrive, Amba calls for him
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s lead actress Neeharika Roy aces a high-octane deep freezer drama
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, which is a romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan, has been an...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:Finally! Akshara will decide to meet Abhimanyu for a little chat
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Whoa! Check out Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s net worth
MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. A couple of days...
Recent Stories
Parineeti Chopra
Whoa! Check out Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s net worth
Latest Video
Related Stories
Dipika Kakkar
OMG! Did Dipika Kakkar secretly already give birth to their baby? Here’s the truth
Alan Kapoor
Exclusive! Alan Kapoor to enter Dangal TV’s Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2
Dipika Kakar
MUST READ! This is Mommy-to-be Dipika Kakar’s Diet in her 3rd Trimester, check out
ak
Shocking! Siddharth Nigam confirms about not returning to television, says "My focus is only Bollywood and OTT, but if Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga Season 4 happens, I will be a part of the show”
Iram Hingwala
Exclusive! Iram Hingwala Roped in for Parth Production’s Laal Banaras for Ishara TV
Archana Puran Singh
Must Read! From Archana Puran Singh to Dipika Kakar, these actresses gave love and marriage a second chance