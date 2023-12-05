WOW! Shoaib Ibrahim feels gratitude towards Dipika Kakar as he remembers the time when he was jobless for three years and how his wife stood and supported him unconditionally

MUMBAI: Shoaib and Dipika are among the most loved couples on television and have a massive fan following.

The duo dated for almost five years before they finally tied the knot. They are among the most iconic real-life couples.

The two were last seen together on 'Nach Baliye' season 8 and were semi-finalists on the show.

These days, the duo is busy with their YouTube channel where they entertain us with their vlogs and give their fans and well-wishers a sneak peek into their lives and what they are up to on a daily basis.

We have seen their family holidays, how they plan their trips, and Dipika’s talent for cooking.

Shoaib is quite active on social media and keeps posting Instagram reels to entertain audiences.

Now in a recent interview with an entertainment portal the actor spoke about the time he has no work for three years.

The actor said “After quitting “Sasural Simar Ka” I was jobless for three years and didn’t know what to do, luckily I had some savings that helped me to take care of my family and then Dipika my wife now and back then we were friends helped me unconditionally during this tough time and he feels attitude towards her”

Well, he also said that you have a bad phase and then you have a good phase and everything will be fine someday with the blessing of god.

Well, there is no doubt that Shoaib and Dipika are one of the most iconic couples today and they have a massive fan following.

On the work front, Dipika was last seen in 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' opposite Karan V Grover. Whereas Shoaib is currently entertaining the audience with his performance in the serial 'Ajooni'.

