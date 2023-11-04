Wow! Shoaib Ibrahim gives a sassy reply to an user who pointed out on his wife Dipika Kakkar having junk food and alleged her of not worrying about their baby and he also revealed his next project

Shoaib is one of the most loved and celebrated actors of television. Currently he is seen in the serial Ajooni. Recently he took the Q & A round on social media and revealed a few things about his life.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 04/11/2023 - 12:29
Shoaib Ibrahim

MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the most loved and celebrated actors of television.

He began his career as a lead on COLORS show Sasural Simar Ka but then left the show within a few months.

The actor has been part of serials like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Currently he is ruling the television screen with his role as Rajveer Singh Bagga on Star Bharat’s     Ajooni.

The actor is also busy with his vlogs on YouTube which have become a craze and within no time his vlogs reach million views.

The actor is quite active on his social media account and keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

Recently, the actor took the Q & A round on his social media handle and the fans started to pour in questions for him.

One of the fans asked him why his wife Dipika Kakkar eats so much junk food during pregnancy as it's not healthy and she doesn't worry about their child.

(ALSO READ : Shoaib Ibrahim’s special message for his wife Dipika Kakar will melt your heart)

To which the actor replied saying “Every mother cares about her baby, all the required nutrition for Dipika takes place and because of the pregracy phase she eats what she feels like. She is enjoying the time and is happy”

One of his fans also asked what would be his next project.

To which the actor said “Fatherhood” In Sha Allah! Coming soon!

Well, no doubt that Shoaib and Dipika both are going to enter the best phase of their life and they are super excited to embrace parenthood.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Exclusive! Shoaib Ibrahim reveals that he doesn’t see himself as a celebrity, check it out)

Shoaib Ibrahim ajooni Star Bharat Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai Ishq Mein Marjawan fatherhood Dipiak Kakkar Sasural Simar Ka Colors Hotstar Voot TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 04/11/2023 - 12:29

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Shoaib Ibrahim gives a sassy reply to an user who pointed out on his wife Dipika Kakkar having junk food and alleged her of not worrying about their baby and he also revealed his next project
MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the most loved and celebrated actors of television.He began his career as a lead on...
What! Sushmita Sen’s Aarya 3 co-star Vikas Kumar says “She suffered a heart attack after landing in Jaipur”
MUMBAI :Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen left her fans worried when she announced on social media that she had a heart...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Drama! Santosh throws Seerat on the floor, tells Seerat to die
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Gautam meets with a horrific accident
MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Shocking! As trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan gets mixed response; Akshay Kumar fans are once again upset, "Farhad Samji is not fit for Hera Pheri 3 as a director"
MUMBAI: The much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was launched yesterday. The trailer...
Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull : Exclusive! Sudha Chandran to grace the show
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Recent Stories
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Shocking! As trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan gets mixed response; Akshay Kumar fans are once again upset, "Farhad Samji is not fit for Hera Pheri 3 as a director"
Latest Video
Related Stories
Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull : Exclusive! Sudha Chandran to grace the show
Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull : Exclusive! Sudha Chandran to grace the show
Gaurav Khanna
Kya Baat Hai! Did Gaurav Khanna hint on a mahasngam episode of Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Oh No! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Karishma Sawant suffers injury on set of the show
Divyanka Tripathi
Wow! Check out the actors who opted for an arranged marriage
Kya Baat Hai! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare and more; check out a few contestants whose popularity increas
Kya Baat Hai! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare and more; check out a few contestants whose popularity increased incredibly post Bigg Boss 16
Salman Khan
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Salman Khan to grace the upcoming episode of the show