Wow! Shoaib Ibrahim gives a sassy reply to an user who pointed out on his wife Dipika Kakkar having junk food and alleged her of not worrying about their baby and he also revealed his next project

MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the most loved and celebrated actors of television.

He began his career as a lead on COLORS show Sasural Simar Ka but then left the show within a few months.

The actor has been part of serials like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Currently he is ruling the television screen with his role as Rajveer Singh Bagga on Star Bharat’s Ajooni.

The actor is also busy with his vlogs on YouTube which have become a craze and within no time his vlogs reach million views.

The actor is quite active on his social media account and keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

Recently, the actor took the Q & A round on his social media handle and the fans started to pour in questions for him.

One of the fans asked him why his wife Dipika Kakkar eats so much junk food during pregnancy as it's not healthy and she doesn't worry about their child.

To which the actor replied saying “Every mother cares about her baby, all the required nutrition for Dipika takes place and because of the pregracy phase she eats what she feels like. She is enjoying the time and is happy”

One of his fans also asked what would be his next project.

To which the actor said “Fatherhood” In Sha Allah! Coming soon!

Well, no doubt that Shoaib and Dipika both are going to enter the best phase of their life and they are super excited to embrace parenthood.

