WOW! Shoaib Ibrahim’s sister Saba to get married; Dipika Kakar shares details, READ

MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are one of the most popular and adorable couples in telly town. The two never fail to set major relationship goals for their fans and followers.

The couple is immensely happy. Sasural Simar Ka fame Shoaib Ibrahim and wife Dipika Kakar are all set to welcome a new member into their family and it's none other than sister Saba Ibrahim's boyfriend, Khalid Miyaz.

Shoaib introduced him in his new YouTube video. The actor said there are a lot of speculations going around Saba's marriage and confirmed that she is getting married to Khalid Miyaz, who is also called 'Sunny' by them, this year. Further, the actor said that Saba has known him for more than 6 years and it's a love marriage. He said both the families have given their nod to the alliance and the wedding preps are on in full swing.

Dipika also revealed that it's going to be a winter wedding. Shoaib added they will announce everything in due time. Later Saba also shared an Instagram picture holding her beau’s hand. In her caption, she thanked everyone for the outpouring of love.

Talking about Saba, she is a YouTuber and has over 22 lakh subscribers.

On the work front, Shoaib and Dipika have been doing music videos. They are also busy with their projects on the digital medium. Shoaib has been missing from TV since Ishq Mein Marjawan. Dipika, on the other hand, was last seen in a brief appearance on Sasural Simar Ka 2.

