WOW! Shoaib Ibrahim’s sister Saba to get married; Dipika Kakar shares details, READ

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are one of the most popular and adorable couples in telly town. The two never fail to set major relationship goals for their fans and followers.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/20/2022 - 13:43
saba

MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are one of the most popular and adorable couples in telly town. The two never fail to set major relationship goals for their fans and followers.

The couple is immensely happy. Sasural Simar Ka fame Shoaib Ibrahim and wife Dipika Kakar are all set to welcome a new member into their family and it's none other than sister Saba Ibrahim's boyfriend, Khalid Miyaz.

ALSO READ: Splendid! Here is a glimpse of popular TV couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s dream home

Shoaib introduced him in his new YouTube video. The actor said there are a lot of speculations going around Saba's marriage and confirmed that she is getting married to Khalid Miyaz, who is also called 'Sunny' by them, this year. Further, the actor said that Saba has known him for more than 6 years and it's a love marriage. He said both the families have given their nod to the alliance and the wedding preps are on in full swing.

Dipika also revealed that it's going to be a winter wedding. Shoaib added they will announce everything in due time. Later Saba also shared an Instagram picture holding her beau’s hand. In her caption, she thanked everyone for the outpouring of love.

Talking about Saba, she is a YouTuber and has over 22 lakh subscribers.

On the work front, Shoaib and Dipika have been doing music videos. They are also busy with their projects on the digital medium. Shoaib has been missing from TV since Ishq Mein Marjawan. Dipika, on the other hand, was last seen in a brief appearance on Sasural Simar Ka 2.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Congratulations! Sasural Simar Ka fame Shoaib Ibrahim buys his first home in Mumbai

CREDIT:  TIMES OF INDIA

Television Shoaib Ibrahim Dipika Kakar Sasural Simar Ka Saba Ibrahim boyfriend Khalid Miyaz Television Stars Television News TellyChakkar social media Actors
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/20/2022 - 13:43

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spy Bahu: Unfortunate! Sejal regrets betraying while Yohan has fallen in love with her
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Interesting! Pandya Store's Shiva aka Kanwar has unique nicknames for these costars, Deets inside
MUMBAI:  Star Plus, which is topping the TRP charts with their shows, is coming up with a new reality show.  After...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming TWIST! Sai and Virat to consummate again, Pakhi disheartened
MUMBAI: Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all set for huge drama in the upcoming episode. We have seen how...
EXCLUSIVE! Shivendraa Om Saainiyol is all set to enter Colors' Spy Bahu
MUMBAI : Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track...
Anupamaa: Oops! Anupamaa notices growing proximity between Pakhi and Adhik
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
EXCITING! Forget AbhiRa, netizens are all hearts for this Mama-Bhanji duo AdhiRa from Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Recent Stories
Janhvi
Oops! Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor massively backlashed by the netizens for her recent attire, see reactions
Latest Video