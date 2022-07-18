Wow! Shoaib Ibrahim’s sister Saba Ibrahim opens up about the hard work her brother put in for his upcoming show; says “We are proud of you”

MUMBAI: Saba Ibrahim is a very famous YouTube vlogger who has a following of 2.31M subscribers and her videos keep trending on social media.

She gives an insight into her personal life and her whereabouts, one can also see a glimpse of Dipika and Shoaib in her videos.

Saba was the first one from the Ibrahim family to begin a vlog and seeing her Dipika and Shoaib also opened their YouTube channel.

As we had reported earlier, Shoaib will be returning to the small screen after a long break with the show “Ajooni” where he would be essaying the character of Rajveer.

In Saba’s latest vlog she showed how they celebrated his new venture and she also revealed the hard work put in by Shoaib.

Where he is seen telling the amount of hard work he put into the character and how he followed a strict diet and workout regime to get into the skin of the character and he reveals how in his vlog he would show how he looked in the mock test.

Saba tells him that the entire family is proud of him and his achievements and she is sure that this time also he will ace the act and entertain the audience.

Well, Saba’s vlogs are always entertaining and give major family goals. Soon she is going to become a bride and the preparation for her marriage has begun.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

