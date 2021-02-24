Wow! Shoaib shares video of Dipika and his 'qubool hai' moment; it trends online

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples. The duo never fails to set major relationship goals.

Their love story is not hidden from anyone. The two started their journey as co-stars, then became friends, and ultimately turned man and wife.

After battling several problems together, the duo tied the knot in February 2018. Ever since they have been inseparable. From going out on dates to spending time together, Dipika and Shoaib love each other's company and never miss a chance to make the most of a moment.

The actors enjoy a massive fan following and often share their pictures on social media.

The couple hadn’t worked together for about eight years until recently, when they were seen in a music video titled Yaar Dua, which released on February 9. They came together after eight years, and their fans couldn’t keep calm.

These days, the duo is busy with their YouTube channel where they entertain us with their vlogs and give their fans and well-wishers a sneak peek into their lives and what they are up to on a daily basis.

Just a few days back, the couple celebrated their third anniversary. Before that, Shoaib on his YouTube channel kept sharing videos from their marriage.

He first shared their haldi and sangeet ceremony videos, and finally, on their anniversary, he shared the special video of their nikaah. The video is mesmerizing.

In the video, one can see how they got ready for their big day, and the moment they said 'qubool hai', one can see Dipika in tears.

Dipika and Shoaib said that this was the best moment of their lives, and nothing can replace it. Today, they wanted to share it with their fans and well-wishers who are like family to them.

The video is beautiful and filled with much love and romance. No doubt that the couple gives us major couple goals.

