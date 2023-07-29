Wow! Shraddha Arya shares a glimpse of her still with Sriti Jha from Karan Johar’s film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” and the fans are going gaga over it

Shraddha and Sriti are two of the most loved actresses of television and have a massive following. Here, we bring you a glimpse of their scene from the movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 07/29/2023 - 14:58
the fans are going gaga on it.

MUMBAI :Shraddha Arya and Sriti Jha are two of the most loved and celebrated actresses on television and have a massive fan following.

Sriti was a part of Ekta Kapoor’s show Kumkum Bhgaya, which ran for six good years. Her character “Pragya” had become a household name and her chemistry with Shabir was loved by the fans.

The show took a leap of twenty years and the actress quit the show to explore new opportunities in life. She was seen in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi”, where she aced all the stunts and faced her fears.

On the other hand, Shraddha is a part of Kundali Bhagya, which is a spin-off Kumkum Bhagya. Previously, she was the lead of the show.

ALSO READ : Kumkum Bhagya: Did Sriti Jha refuse to re-enter the show ?

The show has been running for more than six years and Shraddha has been the lead in the series since then, even after the leap of the show she still remains in the show.

Now the two have together in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani where they have a special appearance role.

Shraddha shared the glimpse of the two together and captioned it with the emoticon of hearts.

A year ago Shraddha shared a photo on the sets of the movie where she shot the film.

In the movie one would also get to see Arjun Bijlani, Bharti Singh, Harsh, Shraddha Aryan, and Sriti Jha.

Well, we are sure that the fans are excited to see their favorite actors on the big screen.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Shraddha Arya misses Dheeraj Dhoopar; Shares a throwback from the show

