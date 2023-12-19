Wow! Shrenu Parikh’s mother flaunts bride and groom designed with mehendi in each hand and it sure gives us wedding goals

The wedding festivities have already begun and the Mehendi ceremony culminated recently. Shrenu shared a series of pictures on her social media handle.
MUMBAI: The wedding season has kickstarted and now we shall see many celebrities who are of marriageable age getting hitched and reciting their wedding vows!

Shrenu Parikh has been seen in many television projects in the likes of Dil Boley Oberoi, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Ghar Ek Mandir, Ek Bhram-Sarvgun Sampann, and Ishqbaaz. 

(Also Read: Wow! Shrenu Parikh gives a glimpse of her fun Sangeet prep ahead of her wedding to fiance Akshay Mahtre, check it out

The actress and her fiancé, Akshay Mhatre, known for his stint in shows such as Piyaa Albela, Looose Control and Ghar Ek Mandir had disclosed that they would be getting married on December 21, 2023.

The wedding festivities have already begun and the Mehendi ceremony culminated recently. Shrenu shared a series of pictures on her social media handle. Among the many is a picture of her mother, who has a picture of a girl in one hand and the boy in another symbolizing the bride and the groom designed in each of her hands and it looks beautiful.

Shrenu also shared many other pictures of her bridal mehendi and she looks happy and mind-blowing with the bridal glow too!

For the uninitiated, the pair disclosed, “We have been preparing for the wedding for quite some time now. We always wanted a close-knit wedding with just our close family friends and relatives in attendance.”

We wish Shrenu and Akshay a happy married life and heartiest congratulations!

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television shows, Hindi movies and OTT projects! 

(Also Read: Wow! Shrenu Parikh fame of 'Ishqbaaaz' all set to marry long-time beau Akshay Mhatre in December

For more updates on your favourite celebrities stay tuned to this space. 
 

