Wow! Sidarth and Asim play Kho Kho together; a lovely sight to see them together

MUMBAI: In the name of entertainment, Bigg Boss 13contestants have only offered fights, fights and fights. Since day one of the controversial show, all that we have seen is massive fights between the contestants.

Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai and others love to scream loud and bring the house down by fighting on trivial matters.

But there is a lot of things that makers of the show don’t show, the housemates know how to keep themselves busy by indulging in some games and all.

Now there is unseen undekha video doing rounds where the housemates are seen playing Kho Kho. These are the times when Hindustani Bhau, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and others were still a part of the show.

In this video we can see Asim and Sidharth having some friendly laugh too as the latter goes on to touch the former to get him out of the game.

Everyone is laughing and enjoying themselves that at one point we forgot that it is Bigg Boss 13's house, where people, only know to fight and bitch about each other.

But today when you see Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla fighting like there is no tomorrow. Asim will cross lines and even show Sidharth his shoe and ask him to lick it. Sidharth who is also not lying low will give it back to Asim by saying some harsh words.

Well, it will be interesting to see what Salman Khan would say during the weekend ka vaar episode.

