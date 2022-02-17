WOW! Siddharth Nigam takes a Luxurious trip after recovering from Dengue!

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam has been working since he was merely a child. He has done multiple shows, the most noticeable ones, Chakravartin Ashok Samrat and Aladdin. He has also been featured in a lot of Music Videos. Siddharth is also at the core of young actors who are famous across all mediums of entertainment and have a very strong social following.

Siddharth was recently admitted to the hospital because of dengue and he had shared a photo from the hospital on January 22 in which he was seen lying on the bed with drips in his hand. But he recovered soon and he had been taking rest and it looks like, he decided to take a trip after all that exhaustion from teh hospital and we bring you sneak peeks from his recent trip with his mother, Check it out:

On the work front, Siddharth was recently seen sharing the screen with Jannat Zubair Rahmani in his new song titled 'Wallah Wallah'.

Talking about the song, Siddharth Nigam says: "I was blown away by the simplicity of this song, as well as its composition, words, and message. I knew I had to be a part of this right away. It was a lot of fun filming the video, which was also made with a lot of passion."

