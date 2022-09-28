WOW! Simba Nagpal and Amandeep sidhu shake a leg on the sets of Naagin 6; Pratik Sehajpal captures the moment

MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful seasons.

Tejasswi Prakash plays the role of Pratha and Prarthana which is her daughter’s role in the show. We saw the dashing entry of Pratik Sehajpal on the show as Rudra Raichand. Rudra has a romantic angle with Amandeep Sidhu and that means he will have to deal with Pratha as the mother. Since Tejasswi plays the role of Pratha on the show, Pratik and Tejasswi share the screen quite a lot.

One of the reasons the show is so successful is because the cast shares great camaraderie off-screen.

ALSO READ: Naagin 6: OMG! Pratik Sehajpal aka Rudra tried to Impress Tejasswi aka Pratha

Pratik recently took to Instagram and shared a video where Simba Nagpal’s birthday is being celebrated on the set. We can see Simba and Amandeep shaking a leg at a dance number. We can see everyone having a big laugh and a gala time.

Amandeep and Simba also invite Pratik to join them and he is shying away while capturing the whole thing.

Check out the video here:

Pratik and Simba share a great rapport and are like brothers. The two keep sharing glimpses together on their social media and the fans love the bond the two share.

In the latest plot, we saw that Rudra proposes to Anmol and leaves others shocked. The audience can’t wait to find out what happens next.

ALSO READ: STUNNING! Naagin 6 actress Amandeep Sidhu look GORGEOUS in these pictures

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.