WOW! Simba Nagpal and Amandeep sidhu shake a leg on the sets of Naagin 6; Pratik Sehajpal captures the moment

Naagin 6 is doing well on the television screens. Pratik recently shared a glimpse from the set and you can’t miss it.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/28/2022 - 15:43
WOW! Simba Nagpal and Amandeep sidhu shake a leg on the sets of Naagin 6; Pratik Sehajpal captures the moment

MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful seasons.

Tejasswi Prakash plays the role of Pratha and Prarthana which is her daughter’s role in the show. We saw the dashing entry of Pratik Sehajpal on the show as Rudra Raichand. Rudra has a romantic angle with Amandeep Sidhu and that means he will have to deal with Pratha as the mother. Since Tejasswi plays the role of Pratha on the show, Pratik and Tejasswi share the screen quite a lot.

One of the reasons the show is so successful is because the cast shares great camaraderie off-screen.

ALSO READ: Naagin 6: OMG! Pratik Sehajpal aka Rudra tried to Impress Tejasswi aka Pratha

Pratik recently took to Instagram and shared a video where Simba Nagpal’s birthday is being celebrated on the set. We can see Simba and Amandeep shaking a leg at a dance number. We can see everyone having a big laugh and a gala time.

Amandeep and Simba also invite Pratik to join them and he is shying away while capturing the whole thing.

Check out the video here:

Pratik and Simba share a great rapport and are like brothers. The two keep sharing glimpses together on their social media and the fans love the bond the two share.

In the latest plot, we saw that Rudra proposes to Anmol and leaves others shocked. The audience can’t wait to find out what happens next.

ALSO READ: STUNNING! Naagin 6 actress Amandeep Sidhu look GORGEOUS in these pictures

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Pratik Sehajpal Tejasswi Prakash Naagin 6 Simba Nagpal Amandeep Anmol Colors tv Rudra Big Boss Khatron Ke Khiladi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
3
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/28/2022 - 15:43

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Much-in-Love! Check out Alia Bhatt’s special plans for hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s first birthday post marriage
MUMBAI : Bollywood's heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 40th birthday today and here's how his wifey and...
Exclusive! "The high points of the movie is the comedy delevered by some great actors" Chandan Roy Sanyal on his upcoming movie
MUMBAI: Chandan Roy Sanyal has been winning the heart of the fans over the time with his amazing acting, we have seen...
Exclusive! "The scams are very much relatable and everyone can relate to the incidents which are shown in the web series" Sparsh Shrivastav On Jamtara season 2
MUMBAI : Actor Sparsh Shrivastav is getting some amazing response from the fans for his recently released Netflix web...
BIG Update! Indian sprinter Dutee Chand quits dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Scroll down to know the reason
MUMBAI : Colors' Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa is one of the popular dance reality shows in India. Recently we saw the entry of...
WOW! Simba Nagpal and Amandeep sidhu shake a leg on the sets of Naagin 6; Pratik Sehajpal captures the moment
MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Pushpa gets an offer from Nanavati, Pushpa dejected
MUMBAI :Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
RECENT STORIES
Much-in-Love! Check out Alia Bhatt’s special plans for hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s first birthday post marriage
Much-in-Love! Check out Alia Bhatt’s special plans for hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s first birthday post marriage