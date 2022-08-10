WOW! Before Simba Nagpal in Naagin 6, Tejasswi Prakash romanced these television handsome hunks in her previous shows

MUMBAI :Tejasswi Prakash has become the nation's favourite ever since her successful stint in Bigg Boss 15.

The actress is all over the news for her victory in the show and also for her relationship with Karan Kundrra.

Tejasswi and Karan have set major couple goals and fans fondly refer to them as TejRan.

Well, Tejasswi has proved that she totally deserved to win the Bigg Boss trophy.

Apart from showing her excellent skills in Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, the actress has delivered several amazing performances in the TV shows she has done so far.

The actress is presently impressing everyone with her fine acting chops and dual role in Colors' show Naagin 6.

Tejasswi is romancing Simba Nagpal and Bhavya Sachdeva in the show.

But before Naagin 6, Tejasswi had created magical chemistry with all her male co-stars in her shows.

So, let's take a look at the actors whom Teju romanced before Naagin 6:

1. Jay Soni in Sanskaar Dharohar Apnon Ki 2

Tejasswi was paired with the chocolate boy Jay in the show and their jodi received lots of love.

2. Namish Taneja in Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur

The actress not only became a household name for her role Swara but she was also lauded for her chemistry with Namish.

3. Rohit Suchanti in Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya

Their on-screen pairing worked wonders and fans really loved them together.

4. Aashim Gulati in Karn Sangini

The actress romanced TV and film hottie Aashim in the show and they made for a great pair.

5. Kunal Jaisingh in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

Tejasswi and Kunal's fresh pairing worked wonders.

Whose on-screen pairing with Tejasswi did you like the most? Tell us in the comments.

