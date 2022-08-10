WOW! Before Simba Nagpal in Naagin 6, Tejasswi Prakash romanced these television handsome hunks in her previous shows

But before Naagin 6, Tejasswi had created magical chemistry with all her male co-stars in her shows. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 10/08/2022 - 14:13
WOW! Before Simba Nagpal in Naagin 6, Tejasswi Prakash romanced these television handsome hunks in her previous shows

MUMBAI :Tejasswi Prakash has become the nation's favourite ever since her successful stint in Bigg Boss 15.

The actress is all over the news for her victory in the show and also for her relationship with Karan Kundrra.

Tejasswi and Karan have set major couple goals and fans fondly refer to them as TejRan.

Well, Tejasswi has proved that she totally deserved to win the Bigg Boss trophy.

Apart from showing her excellent skills in Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, the actress has delivered several amazing performances in the TV shows she has done so far.

The actress is presently impressing everyone with her fine acting chops and dual role in Colors' show Naagin 6.

Tejasswi is romancing Simba Nagpal and Bhavya Sachdeva in the show.

ALSO READ:   Omg! Check out who is third wheeling with Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

But before Naagin 6, Tejasswi had created magical chemistry with all her male co-stars in her shows.

So, let's take a look at the actors whom Teju romanced before Naagin 6:

1. Jay Soni in Sanskaar Dharohar Apnon Ki 2

Tejasswi was paired with the chocolate boy Jay in the show and their jodi received lots of love.

2. Namish Taneja in Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur

The actress not only became a household name for her role Swara but she was also lauded for her chemistry with Namish.

3. Rohit Suchanti in Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya

Their on-screen pairing worked wonders and fans really loved them together.

4. Aashim Gulati in Karn Sangini

The actress romanced TV and film hottie Aashim in the show and they made for a great pair.

5. Kunal Jaisingh in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

Tejasswi and Kunal's fresh pairing worked wonders.

Whose on-screen pairing with Tejasswi did you like the most? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Tejaswi Prakash fans shocked, the actress shared details of her break up!

Tejasswi Prakash Karan Kundrra Namish Taneja Jay Soni Kunal Jaisingh Aashim Gulati Rohit Suchanti Bigg Boss 15 Khatron Ke Khiladi TejRan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 10/08/2022 - 14:13

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bhagya Lakshmi: AMAZING! Here is an EXCITING sneak peek into the sets of the show
MUMBAI :Since its debut, viewers of Bhagya Lakshmi on Zee TV have praised it highly. Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare...
Awsome! SS Rajamouli’s RRR joins the list for seeking an Oscar nomination
MUMBAI: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli amazed the audience with his last magnum opus Baahubali starring Prabhas. The film had a...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bond of Love! Virat and Sai’s life tied by Vinayak and Savi’s friendship
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Anupamaa: AWW! Vanraj copies Kavya and it's the cutest thing
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on the small screens. The show's TRP has been off the charts ever since...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Mahima claims Akshara no longer the daughter-in-law of Birlas, Manjari determined to reunite AbhiRa
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Bigg Boss 16: Shocking! Bigg Boss 15 and 7 contestants Vishal Kotian and Kamya Punjabi slam Manya Singh for her “TV actress” remark
MUMBAI : The first sukarvaar ka vaar episode has begun and the host Salman Khan will be coming on the show and will...
RECENT STORIES
Awsome! SS Rajamouli’s RRR joins the list for seeking an Oscar nomination
Awsome! SS Rajamouli’s RRR joins the list for seeking an Oscar nomination