WOW! Smriti Irani undergoes STUNNING TRANSFORMATION; check out photos

MUMBAI: Smriti Irani has a huge fan following. The actress-turned-politician and Union Minister is now grabbing eyeballs for her stunning transformation.

In fact, her latest social media post has grabbed much attention of the fans. The reason behind all the attention is the weight loss transformation, which is quite evident in the picture. This is not the first time that her weight loss has been in talks, however, this time it is precise and noticeable. Few days ago, Smriti shared a picture amidst nature and wrote, “जो पहुँच के पार है , वहीं पर बहार है …#फूल न तोड़ें #sunday.” Little did she know that fans would be quick to pay attention to her weight loss. They dropped their comments on the post and praised her tremendous transformation. A fan wrote, ‘Weight loss also shining through Ma'am’. Meanwhile, celebrities including Mouni Roy, Aashka Goradia, Sonam Kapoor, Ridhima Pandit and others also dropped heart emojis on Smriti’s post.

Smriti’s latest profile picture on Instagram proves that she has undergone a humungous transformation. There is also a picture from her reunion with her girl gang recently in October. Smriti shared this picture as she met her lovely ladies after a long time and her weight loss is apparent on her face. Fans didn’t fail to notice the changes in her this time too. One of them complimented her and said, “U are looking absolutely fit Ms Irani.”

Also, Ekta Kapoor’s birthday note for Smriti hinted at her weight loss. On her birthday in March, Ekta shared a series of pictures with the Union Minister and wrote a sweet note too. She uninhibitedly revealed that Smriti is on a diet and asked her to give it away on her birthday at least. Ekta’s note read, “Happie bday buddy ! There is no one. Like u ! A super mom... wife ...friend ...human and a leader extraordinaire ! Today get off ur diet pls ! U have lost a lot of weight n I’m jealous ! Happie bdayyy.” Her extensive weight loss transformation is commendable. Check out the pictures below.

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA