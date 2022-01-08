WOW! A sneak peak into Banni and Yuvan's wedding looks will leave you extremely excited for the upcoming track in Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery

Both Ulka and Pravisht look beautiful in their respective wedding attires. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 17:02
WOW! A sneak peak into Banni and Yuvan's wedding looks will leave you extremely excited for the upcoming track in Star Plus' Ban

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most popular shows on small screens. 

It stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead roles. 

We all know that the show is witnessing so many interesting twists and turns in the story. 

Banni and Yuvan's life has seen lots of ups and downs. 

Well, as the show continues to witness a lot of interesting twists and turns, it is all set to witness a crucial track. 

Banni and Yuvan are all set to get married and the viewers can't keep calm. 

Several pictures of Banni and Yuvan's wedding are surfacing on social media leaving the viewers excited.

ALSO READ: Banni Chow Home Delivery : Oh No! Ulka Gupta aka Banni's this act has left makers in trouble, Here's why

Take a look:

Both Ulka and Pravisht look beautiful in their respective wedding attires. 

How excited are you for the upcoming wedding track of Banni and Yuvan? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: OMG! These actors refused the role of Yuvan in Banni Chow Home Delivery

Star Plus Banni Chow Home Delivery Pravisht Mishra Ulka Gupta Barrister Babu Anchal Sahu Rajendra Chawla Parvati Sehgal Ayush Anand Priyank Tatariya Pooja Singh Sheetal Jaiswal Payal Gupta TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 08/01/2022 - 17:02

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: OMG! Anuj and Anupama plan to never return to the Shahs, Anupama suffers again after Anuj suffers from paralysis
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Channa Mereya: Reality Check! Rajwant hears Ginni and Aditya’s conversation, realizes that Aditya is after Ginni’s dhaba
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
Parineetii: Heartbreaking! Parineetii leaves the sangeet function seeing Neeti and Sanju together
MUMBAI: Colors' new show ‘Parineetii’ is doing well. The audience has given it a thumbs-up. The show stars Ankur Verma...
Here comes the trailer of Sohum Shah's Maharani season 2
MUMBAI: Sohum Shah has been constantly pushing up the audience's excitement by releasing his look of Bheema Bharti from...
Udaariyaan: Bad News! Tejo turns infertile, Fatejo is heartbroken
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase some...
TRAVEL DIARIES! Anushka Sen jets off to an exotic vacay ahead of her birthday; pictures are too beautiful to be missed
MUMBAI:Glam diva Anushka Sen is one of the most popular actresses on the small screen.The diva started her small screen...
Recent Stories
Kriti Sanon hits this major milestone
Kriti Sanon hits this major milestone
Latest Video