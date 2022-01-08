WOW! A sneak peak into Banni and Yuvan's wedding looks will leave you extremely excited for the upcoming track in Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

It stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead roles.

We all know that the show is witnessing so many interesting twists and turns in the story.

Banni and Yuvan's life has seen lots of ups and downs.

Well, as the show continues to witness a lot of interesting twists and turns, it is all set to witness a crucial track.

Banni and Yuvan are all set to get married and the viewers can't keep calm.

Several pictures of Banni and Yuvan's wedding are surfacing on social media leaving the viewers excited.

Take a look:

Both Ulka and Pravisht look beautiful in their respective wedding attires.

How excited are you for the upcoming wedding track of Banni and Yuvan? Tell us in the comments.

