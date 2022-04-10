WOW! Something INTERESTING set to happen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; here's a sneak peek

One of the actors in the show Vihan Verma who plays the role of Mohit Chavan has shared an interesting sneak peek straight from the sets. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 10/04/2022 - 16:20
MUMBAI : Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama.

We all know that post the leap, Virat-Sai's separation and Virat's marriage with Paakhi came as a huge shocker for the fans.

The story is getting interesting with every passing day.

We have also seen that Virat has a major misunderstanding about  Sai and Jagtap which is making things worse between them.

The upcoming episodes will witness a lot of interesting twists and turns in the story.

The picture shows Chavan Niwas beautifully decorated and it seems some celebration is set to happen in the drama series.

Take a look:


What is the reason behind this grand celebration? Are Sai and Virat going to reunite? If that's the case, what will happen to Paakhi? What holds in her future? What do you think? Are you excited about the upcoming track? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.


ALSO READ:  EXCLUSIVE! 'I was eagerly waiting for the track' Shivani aka Tanvi Thakkar gets CANDID about her track, bonding with Neil and Ayesha and more

 

Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

