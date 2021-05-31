WOW! SONY TV and SONY MAX dominate the viewership ratings over the weekend with their most entertaining shows

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the entertainment world for their ardent readers and followers.

Viewership ratings play a major role for every show to distinguish between hit and flop. It also provides an overview of what kind of content is often liked and disliked by the audience. May it be fictional or non-fictional shows, their much-needed drama and light-hearted approach often engages the viewers and entices them to keep continuing their love affair with the show.

Sony TV is known for its knack for extremely entertaining non-fictional shows. Shows like Indian Idol and Super Dancer are continuing their legacy and never miss out on increasing the same curiosity and entertainment quotient with every passing season.

Weekends are the most crucial days for the viewership ratings for Sony TV with their ace non-fictional shows go on air. Sony TV delivered a share of 0.20% and Sony MAX was in second place with 0.10%. Sony TV’s top-rated shows were ‘Indian Idol 12’ at 20:00 with 62,700 viewers, followed by ‘Super Dancer – Chapter 4’ at 21:30 with 50,200 viewers.

These analytics were strictly observed only for Sunday night, the numbers can change if observed for 7 days. This simply proves that Sony TV’s Indian Idol 12 and Super Dancer Chapter 4 shall keep continuing their legacy and bring in more seasons to their ongoing show. Which is your favorite show from both?

