Wow! Soumya Seth’s latest pictures leave her fans stunned, check them out

MUMBAI: Somya Seth is a well-known face of the small screen who is popularly known for her show Navya - Naye Dhadkan, Naye Sawaal. The actress was paired opposite TV hottie Shaheer Sheikh and everyone loved this cute onscreen pair.

Somya has been a part of several TV shows over the years like Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, V The serial among others. The actress was last seen in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat in 2016 and since then Somya has been away from the small screen.

The actress got married and shifted abroad and is now a single mother of a son. The actress has now shared some pictures with her family which has left her fans stunned. She captioned the pictures, “Wholesome Happiness

This basic picture has been a dream for so many years and finally I HAVE IT ALL”

Soumya reportedly suffered from depression post her divorce but because of her family and son, she has managed to regain her sanity and has bounced back beautifully.

Somya is a cousin of popular actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek and TV actress Ragini Khanna. These two are the nephew and niece of Govinda respectively. Thus, Somya is also related to Govinda.

