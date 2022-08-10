Wow! Soumya Seth’s latest pictures leave her fans stunned, check them out

The actress got married and shifted abroad and is now a single mother of a son. The actress has now shared some pictures with her family which has left her fans stunned
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/24/2023 - 11:48
Soumya Seth

MUMBAI: Somya Seth is a well-known face of the small screen who is popularly known for her show Navya - Naye Dhadkan, Naye Sawaal. The actress was paired opposite TV hottie Shaheer Sheikh and everyone loved this cute onscreen pair. 

Somya has been a part of several TV shows over the years like Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, V The serial among others. The actress was last seen in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat in 2016 and since then Somya has been away from the small screen. 

Also Read-Somya Seth relives her childhood days

The actress got married and shifted abroad and is now a single mother of a son. The actress has now shared some pictures with her family which has left her fans stunned. She captioned the pictures, “Wholesome Happiness

This basic picture has been a dream for so many years and finally I HAVE IT ALL” 

Check out the pictures here;

Soumya reportedly suffered from depression post her divorce but because of her family and son, she has managed to regain her sanity and has bounced back beautifully.

Somya is a cousin of popular actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek and TV actress Ragini Khanna. These two are the nephew and niece of Govinda respectively. Thus, Somya is also related to Govinda.

Also Read-Navya fame Soumya Seth is related to THIS Bollywood star

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit-NDTV

Nayva naye dhakan Soumya Seth Naye Sawaal Govinda Krushna Abhishek Yeh Hai Aashiqui Shaheer Sheikh Shivani Surve TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/24/2023 - 11:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Woah! Audience to witness major changes after the leap
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Kundali Bhagya: Woah! Palki’s entry into the Luthra House to start another interesting story
MUMBAI:Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Must Read! Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s an analysis of Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad
MUMBAI:There’s no doubt that Kangana Ranaut is one of the best actresses we have in Indian cinema. But, unfortunately,...
Interesting! Ayushmann Khurrana vs Vicky Kaushal at the box office as Dream Girl 2 gets postponed
MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 was all set to release on 29th June 2023, and it was supposed to clash...
Kya Baat Hai! Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz have finally patched up and have resolved their differences as they celebrate EID together; fans rejoice
MUMBAI: Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz are well known personalities of television and they have a massive fan following.A...
Wow! Soumya Seth’s latest pictures leave her fans stunned, check them out
MUMBAI: Somya Seth is a well-known face of the small screen who is popularly known for her show Navya - Naye Dhadkan,...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s an analysis of Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad
Must Read! Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s an analysis of Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz
Kya Baat Hai! Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz have finally patched up and have resolved their differences as they celebrate EID together; fans rejoice
Aashika Bhatia
Wow! Aashika Bhatia opens up on doing Katron ke Khiladi and Bigg boss 17
Pooja Kawa
EXCLUSIVE! Pooja Kawa talks about her character transformation in Zee TV's Radha Mohan, shares her experience of working with Shabir Ahluwalia, says, "He is the most humble person"
Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhat
What! This is the reason why Raqesh Bapat and Nishant Bhat are no longer friends post Bigg Boss 15?
Archana Gautam
Bigg Boss16 fame Archana Gautam gears up for a nail-biting adventure in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the audition video of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia where she enacts this famous scene from the movie Jab We Met
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the audition video of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia where she enacts this famous scene from the movie Jab We Met