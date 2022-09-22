Wow! Star Plus’ Ravivaar With Star Parivaar to see Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna give the viewers a breathtaking performance at the show’s finale

we see our very own Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly dressed in her finest and performing with the other TV bahus in full swing on fun Garba numbers

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/22/2022 - 14:56
Wow! Star Plus’ Ravivaar With Star Parivaar to see Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna give the viewers a breathtaking performance

MUMBAI: Weekends got even more exciting with Star Plus’s entertaining and unique reality show titled ‘Ravivaar With Star Parivaar’. This has replaced the previous reality show Smart Jodi and is ruling the hearts of viewers ever since. Here the viewers will see their favorite Television stars in a different avatar. They also get to see the most loved jodis on the show, bringing their A game to the table in fun segments of the show.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of television. 

Sadly, the Ravivaar With Star Parivaar is coming to its conclusion and the finale will take place soon. 

Also Read: WOW! Star Plus’ reality show Ravivaar with Star Parivaar looks all musical this week with veteran singers Kumar Sanu and Shaan

Team Anupamaa has been entertaining not only in their show but also in this reality show that has everyone hooked on.

Star Plus recently shared a promo video where we see our very own Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly dressed in her finest and performing with the other TV bahus in full swing on fun Garba numbers. In the video we can also spot Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia from the show dressed as a woman and hilariously teasing the ladies around.  

We also get to see Anupamaa’s mamaji aka Shekhar Shukla getting married to a lady dressed in a white wedding gown. To this comedian Bharti Singh who will gracing the show with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa says, “Mamaji voh aapke saath khadi hain aisa lag raha ki aap aapni beti ko church chodne jaa rahey ho.” This leaves everyone in splits.

Also Read; Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: Exclusive! Shaan and Kumar Sanu to grace the upcoming episode

Later, we will get to see Rupali and Gaurav giving a mesmerizing and unforgettable performance together for the viewers at the finale. 

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Star Plus Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly Anuj Kapadia Gaurav Khanna TV news Vanraj Akshara Abhimanyu Kinjal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/22/2022 - 14:56

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Star Plus’ Ravivaar With Star Parivaar to see Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna give the viewers a breathtaking performance at the show’s finale
MUMBAI: Weekends got even more exciting with Star Plus’s entertaining and unique reality show titled ‘Ravivaar With...
Harphoul Mohini: Awesome! Mai has a special surprise for Mohini
MUMBAI :Colors' show Harphoul Mohini kickstarted a few months ago. The show stars Shagun Sharma and Zebby Singh in the...
OUCH! From Pratik Sehajpal and Jai Bhanushali to Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani, Check out the major fights that have taken place on all seasons of Bigg Boss
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is the most watched and loved reality show on Indian television. It is hosted by Bollywood actor...
MUST READ! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 sees major drop in TRP, Bhagya Lakshmi sees a huge jump in ratings, Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YHC, Imlie and YRKKH
MUMBAI:The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings which give us an insight into which channels and...
INTERESTING! Naagin 6 fame Mahek Chahal says she finds co-star Simba Nagpal cute, opens up on regretting doing some roles and much more
MUMBAI: Actress Mahek Chahal was last seen as Sarvashreshth Shesh Naagrani in Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Naagin...
Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: WOW! Check out Faisal Shaikh’s special gesture for Rohit Shetty
MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh gained popularity through his TikTok videos, which went immensely viral. Later, when the app got...
RECENT STORIES
Explosive! Taapsee Pannu once again surfaces headlines for her behavior with the paparazzi, Scroll down to know more
Explosive! Taapsee Pannu once again surfaces headlines for her behavior with the paparazzi, Scroll down to know more