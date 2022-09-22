Wow! Star Plus’ Ravivaar With Star Parivaar to see Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna give the viewers a breathtaking performance at the show’s finale

MUMBAI: Weekends got even more exciting with Star Plus’s entertaining and unique reality show titled ‘Ravivaar With Star Parivaar’. This has replaced the previous reality show Smart Jodi and is ruling the hearts of viewers ever since. Here the viewers will see their favorite Television stars in a different avatar. They also get to see the most loved jodis on the show, bringing their A game to the table in fun segments of the show.

Sadly, the Ravivaar With Star Parivaar is coming to its conclusion and the finale will take place soon.

Team Anupamaa has been entertaining not only in their show but also in this reality show that has everyone hooked on.

Star Plus recently shared a promo video where we see our very own Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly dressed in her finest and performing with the other TV bahus in full swing on fun Garba numbers. In the video we can also spot Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia from the show dressed as a woman and hilariously teasing the ladies around.

We also get to see Anupamaa’s mamaji aka Shekhar Shukla getting married to a lady dressed in a white wedding gown. To this comedian Bharti Singh who will gracing the show with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa says, “Mamaji voh aapke saath khadi hain aisa lag raha ki aap aapni beti ko church chodne jaa rahey ho.” This leaves everyone in splits.

Later, we will get to see Rupali and Gaurav giving a mesmerizing and unforgettable performance together for the viewers at the finale.

