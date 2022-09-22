WOW! Star Plus’ reality show Ravivaar with Star Parivaar to end with a bang; celebrities get into different avatars

MUMBAI :The popular Star Plus’ weekend reality show Ravivaar with Star Parivaar is coming to an end. It successfully ran for over 3 months and was highly loved by the audience. The grand finale episode is about to AIR this week.

We got to see the popular and much loved TV actors every weekend on the show. There were challenges and performances, which the audience loved to watch. The teams of the cast of various shows competed against each other in fun-filled competitions in order to gain victory.

There were a variety of themes that were used during the course of the show. From actors recreating their childhood, actors expressing and celebrating their on-screen romances, celebrating festivals, to movie celebs gracing the show, the show gained a lot of attraction.

The finale episode looks grand and full of fun. It looks like the celebrities are having a gala time. From Rupali Ganguly to Ulka Gupta, we will see the celebrities in different avatars and amazing performances.

We will also see Anupamaa’s Mamaji looking for his bride. He will find a couple of girls and ask them silly questions which make everyone have a big laugh.

The episode looks extraordinary and seems like the show will end with a bang.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.