WOW! Star Plus’ reality show Ravivaar with Star Parivaar looks all musical this week with veteran singers Kumar Sanu and Shaan

MUMBAI: The popular Star Plus’ weekend reality show Ravivaar with Star Parivaar is highly loved by the audience. We get to see the popular and much loved Television actors every weekend on the show.

There are challenges and performances which the audience love to watch. The teams of the cast of various shows compete against each other in fun-filled competitions in order to gain victory.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Ravivaar with Star Parivaar is all set to have JANMASHTAMI SPECIAL with Yeh Rishta, Anupamaa and Pandya Store family

There have been a variety of themes that have been used during the course of the show. From actors recreating their childhood memories, actors expressing and celebrating their on-screen romances, celebrating festivals to movie celebs gracing the show, the show gained a lot of attraction.

In the latest episode, veteran singers Kumar Sanu and Shaan grace the set of the show. The host Arjun Bijlani , requests Kumar Sanu to sing his favorite song of legendary singer Kishore Kumar. He then starts to sing Kishore Kumar’s famous song “Mere Naseeb Mein Aye Dost” leaving everyone mesmerized.

Later, in a segment, Shaan had to guess veteran singer Late Bappi Da’s songs. While the music legend was being talked about, Arjun Bijlani requests Shaan to sing one of Bappi Da’s songs. Shaan says that he started his career as a singer with the film Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and sings the title track.

After this, both the singers sing together the famous song “O Lal Duapatte Wali '' and everyone can be seen on stage enjoying the song and dancing along.

The show gets all musical and this episode sure is going to be fun.

ALSO READ: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar : Wow! Check out Rupali Ganguly and Fahmaan Khan doing Sumbul Touqeer Khan victory dance

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.