Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj Shah celebrated his birthday and many of his co-stars wished him on social media

Wow! Sudhanshu Pandey received the sweetest surprise on the sets of Anupamaa; Deets inside

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is enthralling spectators with its superb performances and compelling story. People are watching the show because of how much drama has recently been present.

Also read- Anupamaa: Interesting! Adhik’s truth to be revealed to Pakhi by THIS person

The lead couple of Anupama and Anuj, played by Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna is loved by one and all. Fans lovingly call them MaAn.

Other than them, people also like the supporting cast and are interested in whatever they also put on social media.

The whole cast of the show is like a family, and time, and again it has been proven when they keep sharing pictures and videos from the sets.

We came across some pictures from the set recently, and they are too sweet to miss.

Check out the pictures below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@anupamaa_officials)

 

A few days ago, Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj Shah celebrated his birthday and many of his co-stars wished him on social media. But birthday celebrations for the actor weren’t quite done yet, as he got a sweet birthday celebration on the sets of his show. In the pictures, the whole cast is present and Sudhanshu got some beautiful flowers.

Meanwhile, on the show, Anuj has gained consciousness, and he takes a decision on Ankush and Barkha on overhearing their accusations on Anupama.

Also read-Anupamaa: OMG! Pakhi to take a major decision

What are your thoughts on Sudhanshu’s sweet surprise? Tell us in the comments

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest news and gossip.

