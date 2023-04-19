Wow! Sumbul Touqeer Khan does a house tour of her new abode; reveals her favorite place as well

Sumbul is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television and has a massive fan following. Recently, the actress has started her own YouTube channel and shared the tour of her new home.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 04/19/2023 - 12:06
Sumbul Touqeer Khan

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they think that she is one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show Imlie. The actress has shown her versatility in the show and is best at emoting emotions and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and has done extremely well for herself.

The actress was also a part of the reality show ‘Dance India Dance Little Masters’, and today, she has come a long way to become the number one actress on television.

Recently, she made headlines for her participation in the Bigg Boss house, and she was eliminated just a week before the finale.

She has created history by being the youngest contestant to survive in the Bigg Boss house for more than 100 days in any season of the show.

The actress is on cloud nine as the actress has purchased her own house in Mumbai and she is super excited about it. 

ALSO READ: Sumbul Touqeer Khan has reached a huge milestone; the actress is riding high on her career

Sumbul has started her YouTube channel where she has done a tour of her new home. Fans and well wishers could get to see her beautiful home and one can see how the interiors of the house are beautifully done.

In the video, Sumbul is seen showing every corner of her house. She first starts with her hall and shows her most favorite place, which is the dining area. She then shows her beautiful fish tank and all the antics pieces that she has showcased in her house.

She also gives a tour of her room and her special bed, which has all facilities in it and reveals her favorite place in her room.

The actress also shows her sister’s room and how she loves music and is keen on getting trained.

Sumbul also has a beautiful terrace and it looks gorgeous with plants all around. 

Well, it's commendable for Sumbul to purchase a house at such a young age. It's a huge achievement for her.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally breaks her silence on her relationship with Fahmaan Khan; says “He is not only my close friend but my family”

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar
Like
1
Love
4
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 04/19/2023 - 12:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss16 fame Shiv Thakare joins the action-packed lineup for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'
MUMBAI :Get ready for an adrenaline-packed thrill ride as India's favorite stunt-based reality show, COLORS’ 'Khatron...
Khatron Ke Khiladi: Finally! Shiv Thakre reveals how he is preparing for the upcoming season
MUMBAI :    Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of...
Really! Krushna Abhishek opens up about rumors of him returning to the Kapil Sharma Show, says “Baat paise par hi…”
MUMBAI : The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television, for the last 7 years ....
OMG! Fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein can’t wait anymore to see Satya and Sai’ wedding and are using THIS trend is proof of it! Check out some of the best reactions!
MUMBAI : Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a family drama. It started on the note that Sai Joshi, a fearless...
Finally! Parineeti Chopra reacts on her marriage, have a look
MUMBAI : Actress Parineeti Chopra has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her movies, characters and looks....
Katha Ankahee: Curious! Katha shocked by Neerja’s question, Viaan gives time to Katha
MUMBAI : Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Recent Stories
reacted on her marriage questio
Finally! Parineeti Chopra reacts on her marriage, have a look
Latest Video
Related Stories
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Bigg Boss16 fame Shiv Thakare joins the action-packed lineup for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'
Shiv Thakre
Khatron Ke Khiladi: Finally! Shiv Thakre reveals how he is preparing for the upcoming season
Krushna Abhishek
Really! Krushna Abhishek opens up about rumors of him returning to the Kapil Sharma Show, says “Baat paise par hi…”
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar
OMG! Fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein can’t wait anymore to see Satya and Sai’ wedding and are using THIS trend is proof of it! Check out some of the best reactions!
Rahil Azam
Rahil Azam from Star Bharat’s ‘Dheere Dheere Se’ to celebrate Eid this year with his family in Banglore.
Varun Dager
Shocking! India’s Best Dancer contestant Varun Dager gets assualted by the Delhi police, says “a policeman grabbed my har”