Wow! Sumbul Touqeer Khan does a tour of her house that she recently purchased; the actress revealed her favorite place in the house

Sumbul is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television and she has a massive fan following. Recently, the actress has started her own YouTube channel and she shared the tour of her new home.
Sumbul Touqeer Khan

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they think that she is one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show Imlie. The actress has shown her versatility in the show and is best at emoting emotions and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and has done extremely well for herself.

The actress was also a part of the reality show ‘Dance India Dance Little Masters’, and today, she has come a long way to become the number one actress on television.

Recently, she made headlines for her participation in the Bigg Boss house, and she was eliminated just a week before the finale.

She has created history by being the youngest contestant to survive in the Bigg Boss house for more than 100 days in any season of the show.

The actress is on cloud nine as the actress has purchased her own house in Mumbai and she is super excited about it.

Sumbul has started her YouTube channel where she has done a tour of her new home so that the fans and her well wishers can get to see her beautiful house and one can see how beautifully the interiors of the house are done.

In the video, Sumbul is seen showing every corner of her house. She first starts with her hall and shows her most favorite place which is the dining area and then shows her beautiful fish tank and all the antics pieces that she has put in her house.

She also gives a tour of her room and her special bed which has all facilities in it and reveals her favorite place in her room.

The actress also shows her sister’s room and how she loves music and is keen on getting trained.

Sumbul also has a beautiful terrace and it looks gorgeous as she has a lot of plants out there as she likes it.

Well, it's commendable that at such a young age, Sumbul has purchased a new house. It's a huge achievement for her.

Exclusive! Papiya Sen Gupta roped in for Shemaroo's next, produced by Beyond Dreams Production
Exclusive! Papiya Sen Gupta roped in for Shemaroo's next, produced by Beyond Dreams Production