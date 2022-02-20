WOW! Sumbul Touqeer Khan reveals her NICK NAME, and it has a Kabhie Kabhie Ittefaq Sey connection

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is a well-known personality on television and has become a household name through her performance in Star Plus' popular drama series Imlie.

Imlie as a character is very innocent and gullible, and that’s what connects with the audience.

At a very young age, Sumbul has achieved a lot and has become the audience's favourite. The actress has built a massive fan following on social media in no time.

Sumbul had been a part of the critically acclaimed movie Article 15, starring the versatile Ayushmann Khurrana.

Well, fans are always eager to know even the minutest thing about their favourite actors and actresses.

ALSO READ: Transformation Tales! Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan's journey from her first audition to bagging the lead role is just inspiring

Sumbul had recently done a fun question and answer session on Instagram where she revealed some unknown things about herself.

One of the fans asked Sumbul about her nickname.

Here's what she said.

Well, Sumbul's nickname has a fun connection with Star Plus' recently released show Kabhie Kabhie Ittefaq Sey.

Yesha Rughani, who plays the lead role in Kabhie Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is seen playing the character of Gungun, and coincidentally, Sumbul's nickname is also the same.

Well, this is definitely a great coincidence, isn't it?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: INTERESTING! Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer Khan has just one word for Manasvi Vashisht; FIND OUT