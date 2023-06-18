Wow! Sumbul Touqeer shares pictures of her father Touqeer Khan’s second marriage; welcomes new mom

MUMBAI :Sumbul Khan has won hearts with her performance in Imlie playing the titular role. The young actress became an overnight sensation with her portrayal. She later went on to show some grit and mental agility in the Bigg Boss 16 house where she was the youngest contestant at the age of just 19.

Also Read- Wow! Sumbul plans something special for dad Touqeer Khan as he is all set to get married on June 15th

Sumbul has been raised by her single father Touqeer Khan and she has always spoken highly of him. Sumbul’s father Touqeer Khan got married in a Nikaah ceremony with Nilofer on June 15th. Speaking to a news portal she said, “We are very happy and looking forward to welcoming them into our family. We are very excited about it. Our father has been our greatest source of inspiration and support for the past many years. Our bade papa Iqbal Hussain Khan (he was seen on Bigg Boss 16 during the family week) played an important role in this alliance. I am grateful to him.”

The Imlie actress has now shared some pictures after her dad’s second marriage she captioned them, “Say MashaAllah”

One fan commented, “Mashallah I'm so happy to see you so happy may Allah bless you with a lot of happiness and joy in you're life I hope you can get to your dreams and success with a lot of blessings and love I'm proud to seeing you achieving many beautiful things in life may you always find the peace in your life with full of joy and success in it u deserve many beautiful things this is the part of it.”

Another fan wrote, “Sumbul, we fans feel so proud of everything that you are doing for your family at this young age. A daughter like you are the real BLESSING of God in a family & your family is lucky to have a girl like you. May all your true wishes be fulfilled & Almighty guide you, protect you & keep showering His choicest Blessings on you dear. Lots of love & affection.”





Also Read-Audience Perceptive! Post Fahmaan Khan’s explosive interview Netizens say; "Sumbul should come out and speak as there are many allegation on her father around social media"

Sumbul began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.



For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-filmibeat