Wow! Sumbul's father Touqeer Khan all set to tie the knot for the second time, read on to know more

Sumbul has been raised by her single father Touqeer Khan and she has always spoken highly of him. Now there is some interesting news for the actress's fans.
MUMBAI :Sumbul Khan has won hearts with her performance in Imlie playing the titular role. The young actress became an overnight sensation with her portrayal. She later went on to show some grit and mental agility in the Bigg Boss 16 house where she was the youngest contestant at the age of just 19.

Sumbul has been raised by her single father Touqeer Khan and she has always spoken highly of him. Now there is some interesting news for the actress’s fans. Sumbul’s father Touqeer Khan is all set to tie the knot. Speaking to a news portal she said, “We are very happy and looking forward to welcoming them into our family. We are very excited about it. Our father has been our greatest source of inspiration and support for the past many years. Our bade papa Iqbal Hussain Khan (he was seen on Bigg Boss 16 during the family week) played an important role in this alliance. I am grateful to him.”

Touqeer Khan will be remarrying Nilofer who was previously married but is separated from her husband. She has a daughter named Izra from her previous marriage.

Her association and bond with actor Fahmaan Khan has always grabbed headlines. The news of their fallout has been doing the rounds for a while but there was no concrete reaction from both of them, that is until now. Fahmaan Khan did an interview talking about his fallout with Sumbul and he has gotten a lot of backlash for the same.


Sumbul began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/09/2023 - 12:08

