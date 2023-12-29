Wow! Sun, Sand, and Smiles: Shraddha Arya Enjoys Blissful Beach Day with Husband and Family

Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya shares picturesque moments from her beach retreat, spreading joy with her husband and family. Fans react with admiration and love.
MUMBAI: Television sensation Shraddha Arya, renowned for her role in Kundali Bhagya, recently took a break from her busy schedule to soak in the sun and create beautiful beach memories with her husband, Rahul Nagal, and family. The actress shared glimpses of her delightful beach outing on social media, treating fans to a visual feast of happiness and relaxation.

The series of captivating photos showcase Shraddha Arya joyfully embracing the beach vibes, letting the sea waves touch her feet, and revelling in the perfect weather. The highlight of the collection is a sand structure adorned with the initials of the couple's names, adding a personalized touch to their beach diaries.

Expressing her gratitude for the blissful day, Shraddha Arya wrote, "Thank God For Days Like These #BeachDay #FamilyBliss #Gratitude #SandCastles." The post resonated with fans, who flooded the comment section with admiration and love for the actress and her beautiful family moments.

Fans praised Shraddha Arya's cuteness and expressed awe at the couple's adorable appearance in the photos. The actress, known for her remarkable performances in various television shows, continues to captivate audiences with her on-screen charm and off-screen moments.

Currently portraying the character of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, Shraddha Arya has established herself as a household name in the television industry. Her beach escapade serves as a delightful glimpse into the actress's life beyond the screen, creating a perfect blend of sun, sand, and smiles.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/29/2023 - 13:57

