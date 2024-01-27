Wow! Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma receive blessings at the temple, Share exclusive insights into their destination wedding plans

MUMBAI: Karan Sharma and Surbhi Chandna are getting married soon. The couple revealed their engagement earlier this month, ending much speculation. The pair revealed information about the wedding ceremony, date, and location at their most recent public appearance together.

Karan Sharma and Surbhi Chandna went outside on January 27 to ask for heavenly favor. The soon-to-be couple brought their wedding invitation card to the priest at a nearby temple, where they prayed and asked for his blessing. The pair spoke with the media after serving appetizers and gave them an update on their special day.

Speaking of the marriage preparations, Surbhi revealed that Karan is in charge of them all. She went on to joke that planning a wedding is stressing her out more than the fifteen days she spent filming a show. She also asked for their blessing from the paparazzi. When asked about their coming marriage, the Naagin actress revealed that she will wed in Jaipur on March 1st and 2. She also disclosed that there won't be a reception and that the celebration will only last for two days.

By revealing their impending marriage on Instagram on January 27, and elevated their romance to a new height. Together, they posted two close-up pictures of themselves. Surbhi is dressed in a multicolored set, and Karan is wearing ripped jeans and a white T-shirt. Their pet can be seen sitting with a placard that reads, "My humans are getting married".

She shared the post with the caption, "Adding Colours To His Life Since 13 Years. Our Forever Begins Now. #Estd2010" The actress has not yet disclosed the date or location of her wedding. Fans and friends in the industry overrun the comment section shortly after the pair shared the joint post. "Aww, congrats," wrote Chetna Pande. "Congratulations" is all that Mahhi Vij, Karan Grover, Harsh Rajput, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Reem Shaikh, and Jay Bhanutshal wrote. "Congrats Phuchkee... god bless u both," commented Sayantani Ghosh, Surbhi's co-star in Sanjivini 2 on Twitter.

