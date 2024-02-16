Wow! From Surbhi Chandna-Karan R Sharma to Divya Agarwal-Apurva Padgaonkar, check out the Tv celebs who will tie the knot soon

MUMBAI: It’s raining weddings everywhere and our TV celebs are taking the plunge too. From beautiful wedding festivities to going on bachelor and bachelorette vacations, celebs are leaving no stones unturned to make the most of the most important and beautiful day in their life.

While some celebs have lavish weddings some choose to have simple intimate ones where only close friends and family members are invited. Today let us look at celebs who will soon tie the knot.

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar

Apurva proposed to Divya on her birthday last year and they have been grabbing headlines ever since. The couple will be tying the knot on 20th February 2024.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan R Sharma

Surbhi and Karan had their roka ceremony in Goa in September and shared some stunning images from the celebrations. The couple are all set to tie the knot on March 1, 2024 in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Sonarika Bhadoria and Vikas Parashar

Devon Ka Dev Mahadev fame Sonarika Bhadoria will soon tie the knot with her beau businessman Vikas Parashar on 18th February 2024 in Sawai Madhopur, Ranthambore.

Nehalaxmi Iyer and Rudraysh Joshii

Ishqbaaz fame Nehalaxmi Iyer is all set to tie the knot with longtime beau Rudraysh Joshi on February 22, 2024.

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan

Bigg Boss 13th Arti Singh will be tying the knot with her beau Dipak Chauhan in April or May 2024. She recently shared a glimpse of her man on social media.

