WOW: Surbhi Chandna’s video of her roka ceremony from Goa is every woman’s DREAM!

Surbhi took to her social media handle to share a video of how after 13 years they sealed the roka on September 18, 2023. Surbhi also shared how they had a ‘rokation’ (roka + vacation) in Goa over a span of three days!
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 14:17
1

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular celebrities in Telly town. The actress certainly needs no introduction.

She has been seen in an array of television shows in the past. 

(Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Surbhi Chandna backs out of the show; read on to know more

Surbhi has been a part of projects like Naagin 5, Ishqbaaz, Sanjivani, Qubool Hai and she was also seen in Sherdil Shergil opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar. The gifted actress recently appeared on television alongside Arjun Bijlani in the Yaseer Desai-crooned music video for Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar. 

Surbhi announced the news of her marriage with boyfriend Karan Sharma. Karan happens to be a businessman by profession. Surbhi and Karan are reportedly getting married in March, even though Surbhi hasn't discussed her relationship with the media yet. Preparations for the wedding are rumored to have started already.

Surbhi, who is quote active on social media recently posted a series of pictures as a part of her wedding photoshoot and it was dreamlike!

And now, Surbhi has shared a beautiful video of her roka ceremony.

She took to her social media handle to share a video of how after 13 years they sealed the roka on September 18, 2023. Surbhi also shared how they had a ‘rokation’ (roka + vacation) in Goa over a span of three days!

Take a look at what her roka ceremony looked like:

We wish Surbhi and Karan heartiest congratulations!

Show your love for Surbhi and Karan in the comment section below. 

(Also Read: Wow: Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma are a perfect POWER COUPLE as they give style goals for all bride’s and groom’s to-be!

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television shows, Hindi movies and OTT projects. 

Surbhi Chandna Karan Sharma Naagin 5 Ishqbaaz Sanjivani Qubool Hai Surbhi Chandna marriage Surbhi Chandna wedding photoshoot Surbhi Chandna roka
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 14:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Jhanak: Arshi Unwittingly Plans to Separate Jhanak and Anirudh Once Again
MUMBAI: Arshi, unaware of Jhanak's presence, believes that Jhanak has left their lives for good, bringing her joy....
Lol! Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya shows how her husband makes a heart, and it is hilarious
MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most well known faces of the Television industry. She is loved for her role as...
Box office! Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya shows are good growth on Valentine's Day, whereas movie Eagle and Lal Salaam is getting rejected by the fans
MUMBAI: Ever since the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was released it is getting some mixed to negative...
Vanshaj: Chance! DJ gets an opportunity to uncover the truth
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Dhruv Tara: Surprising! Bijli's memory comes back
MUMBAI: The television show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, is an Indian science fiction romantic drama on Sony SAB....
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Chirag discovers the truth
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Recent Stories
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Box office! Movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya shows are good growth on Valentine's Day, whereas movie Eagle and Lal Salaam is getting rejected by the fans
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Surbhi
Hot and Happening: Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava and the Ishqbaaaz gang attend Neha Laxmi Iyer’s pre-marriage bash!
Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh
Woah! Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, and Mansi Srivastava join in for a joyful celebration at Nehalaxmi Iyer's bachelorette party; Check out PICs here!
LEENESH MATTO
Exclusive! Leenesh Mattoo talks about his role in the show Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke and reveals if he is in touch with his Ishqbaaz cast and crew
Subhi Chandna
OMG! Subhi Chandna accused by Fashion Designer asking for free clothes at her wedding
Surbhi
Wow! Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma receive blessings at the temple, Share exclusive insights into their destination wedding plans
Vaquar
Meet Vaquar Shaikh: The Charming New Entrant in Deepa Shahi and Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa