WOW: Surbhi Chandna’s video of her roka ceremony from Goa is every woman’s DREAM!

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular celebrities in Telly town. The actress certainly needs no introduction.

She has been seen in an array of television shows in the past.

Surbhi has been a part of projects like Naagin 5, Ishqbaaz, Sanjivani, Qubool Hai and she was also seen in Sherdil Shergil opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar. The gifted actress recently appeared on television alongside Arjun Bijlani in the Yaseer Desai-crooned music video for Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar.

Surbhi announced the news of her marriage with boyfriend Karan Sharma. Karan happens to be a businessman by profession. Surbhi and Karan are reportedly getting married in March, even though Surbhi hasn't discussed her relationship with the media yet. Preparations for the wedding are rumored to have started already.

Surbhi, who is quote active on social media recently posted a series of pictures as a part of her wedding photoshoot and it was dreamlike!

And now, Surbhi has shared a beautiful video of her roka ceremony.

She took to her social media handle to share a video of how after 13 years they sealed the roka on September 18, 2023. Surbhi also shared how they had a ‘rokation’ (roka + vacation) in Goa over a span of three days!

We wish Surbhi and Karan heartiest congratulations!

