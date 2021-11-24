WOW! Taarak Mehta fame Nidhi Bhanushali's PIC goes viral for her sexy look in a V-neck top

MUMBAI: Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu Bhide has been setting the internet on fire with her hot and sexy Instagram photos. She is famous for 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' on television. On the photo-sharing app, she showed off her sizzling bohemian style, and we're enthralled. In this photo, she wears a sheer purple top with a deep neckline paired with a stunning head adornment to show off her deadlocks and great facial cuts.

Kohl under her eyes, a ring on her nose, pink lipstick, light makeup, and brushed up cheeks to add subtle glam. Her look was completed by a pair of earrings and a direct gaze in the photo.

Check out her stunning look:

It was a whirlwind of heart-shaped emojis and beautiful comments. "You look so beautiful," one person wrote, while another responded, "Humari Sonu No. 1 Hai."

Previously, Nidhi shared pictures from Priya Ahuja's pre-wedding celebration. The couple celebrated their tenth anniversary of marriage by reaffirming their vows on November 19. On the show, Priya plays Rita reporter and married Malav Rajda in 2011. The couple's Haldi, Mehendi, and Sangeet events were attended by Anjali Bhabhi aka Sunayana Fozdar, Kush Shah aka Goli, and Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu.

The Indian actress Nidhi Bhanushali appeared for many years in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the longest-running show in the country. She left the show in 2019 to focus on her higher studies and she has been replaced by Palak Sidhwani, who portrays Sonu Bhide now.

