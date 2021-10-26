WOW: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal celebrates Karwachauth with family and friends

MUMBAI: Around the year, a lot of celebrities look forward to the Indian festivity of Karvachauth.

On this day, wives fast for their husbands long life and open the fast at midnight when the sun arises. A lot of celebrities follow this ritual in the likes of Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath, Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula, Sugandha Mishra-Sanket Bhosale, Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Charu Asopa-Rajiv Sen.

Now, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Mrs Sodhi aka actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal also celebrated the festival with hubby Bobby Bansiwali, daughter Lekkisha and friends.

In her recent Instagram post, the actress shared a series of pictures from her 21st Karwa Chauth celebration. Jennifer revealed that this was the first time that she celebrated the festival with friends and family.

Jennifer looks beautiful in a bright yellow printed sari in her celebration pictures. She also shared photos flaunting her beautiful henna design along with her friends. Alongside the pictures she wrote, “KARWA CHAUTH CELEBRATION...my 21st karwa chauth... first time celebration with friends and family.”

