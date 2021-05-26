WOW! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fame Sonalika Joshi aka Madhvi Bhide is a FASHIONISTA in real-life

MUMBAI: SAB TV's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and long-running shows on the small screen.

The popular daily soap has managed to create magic for more than a decade and it is still running successfully on small screens for a long time.

Each and every character of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to portray their roles beautifully and have become a household name. This is exactly why fans are always curious to know about their real-life updates too!

We have an interesting thing to reveal about one of the popular characters of the show which is Sonalika Joshi.

We all know that Sonalika Joshi plays the role of Madhvi Atmaram Bhide on the show. She is shown as the papad-selling businesswoman in Taarak Mehta. One would always think of her as someone who may have taken theatre courses. And why not, she’s been a part of the show for 13 years now! But what most don’t know, is that she’s a fashionista in real life!

Yes, you heard that right. Sonalika Joshi has actually completed her BA in History, Theatre and Fashion Designing. So, don’t be shocked if you end up seeing her with a complete fashionista makeover someday. But that sure would be a sight many of us would want to witness. Isn’t it?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma also stars actors like Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sunayana Fozdar, Palak Sindhwani, Amit Bhatt, Raj Anadkat, Kush Shah, Samay Shah, Jennifer Mistry, Sharda Sankla, among others.

