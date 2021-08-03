WOW! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma: Gokuldham waasis all set to pay tribute to late Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar

MUMBAI: Time and again, SAB TV's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has brought smiles to everyone's face.

The show has successfully completed 13 years recently and it was indeed a happy occasion for the show's star cast as well as the fans.

We all know that apart from all the fun moments and the nok-jhok between the Gokuldhaam waasis, the show has also seen some heart-warming episodes where the star cast has paid tribute to Bollywood stars.

And now, the show is gearing up for another fun episode as the Gokuldhaam waasis will be paying tribute to Bollywood's legend Dilip Kumar.

Dilip Kumar recently passed away after a prolonged illness leaving his fans sad.

Gokuldhaam waasis will be remembering Indian cinema's one of the greatest superstars.

Taarak Mehta pens an article on the iconic actor of the Hindi Film Industry which receives much appreciation from readers.

Purush Mandal gathers at Taarak Mehta's house and after reading through the article, praise him for the great piece he has penned and their mind trails back to the many memorable moments of Dilip Saab’s cinematic journey.

At Champaklal’s request, Jethalal even enacts an iconic scene from Mughal-e-Azam which receives applause from everyone present.

The evening concludes on a melodious note with everyone singing a few of Dilip Kumar’s most memorable songs.

