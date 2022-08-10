Wow! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Amit Bhatt shares pictures from his vacation with wife Kruti Bhatt, netizens say “Sarpanchi ke beti ke sath chachaji…”

MUMBAI :Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on SAB TV is one of the most popular shows of all times. It is one of the few shows which has given name and fame not only to the leads but to the entire star cast. One of the very popular characters in the show is Champak Chacha played by actor Amit Bhatt. Amit is playing a character ahead of his age without getting into the fear of being typecast. He plays a character that is around 20 years older than his real age.

Amit has a huge fan following and keeps sharing tid-bits from his life on social media. Recently the actor went on a little vacation with his wife Kruti and posted some fun pictures.

Netizens wrote, “Madhvi bhabhi kidhr h” another one wrote, “Maje hai chacha ji ke” Another one wrote, “Finally chacha ko mil hi gayi sarpanch ki beti” another one wrote, “Sarpanchi ke beti ke sath chachaji chill krte hue”

Check out the post here;

