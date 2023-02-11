Wow! Take a look at how beautifully Karva Chauth is being celebrated in the Bigg Boss 17 house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is turning out to be interesting as the relationship and twists and turns are engaging the audience to the show.

We have seen how Ankita and Vicky are having problems in their marriage as they are playing the game. Their constant fights, arguments and confrontations are increasing with every passing day.

We did see how Aishwarya and Vicky had a huge argument as Vicky had commented on her marriage and Aishwarya told him that he should stop poking into other people’s marriages and look into his own.

The biggest turn came in the relationship between Abhishek and Isha as the moment Samarth entered the show, Abhishek's attention has been diverted to KhanZaadi.

But, what is grabbing everyone's attention and warming hearts in the Karwa Chauth celebrations taking place in the Bigg Boss house.

Couples getting ready for the rituals and performing the same is simply beautiful and shows how with dedication, culture is maintained, no matter where you are.

For the unversed, Karva Chauth, a cherished and traditional Hindu festival celebrated primarily in India, is a poignant testament to the enduring bonds of love and commitment within married couples.

This festival holds a special place in the hearts of millions as married women fast from sunrise to moonrise, fervently praying for the longevity and well-being of their beloved husbands.

