Wow! Take a look at Nora Fathi’s luxurious car collection

Nora Fatehi is currently judging Dance Deewane Junior along with Neetu Kapoor
MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi is one of the most popular celebrities in the entertainment industry now. Her songs from Dilbar, Naah, Pachtaoge, Naach Meri Rani to Dance Meri Rani have been chartbusters.

Volkswagen Polo is the first car that Nora Fatehi had bought for herself in the early days of her career. The car is powered by a 1.0-liter petrol engine producing 75 bhp and 95 Nm torque coupled with a 5-speed Manual transmission. The car is priced at Rs. 9 Lakh.

‘Dilabar‘ actress’ luxury car is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that has 134 Bhp and 300 Nm torque. It is Nora Fatehi’s first sports car and it has a top speed of 220 Kmph and goes from 0 to 100 in 4.6 sec. The actress shelled out a whopping Rs 36.97 Lakh to purchase the car.

The German luxury sedan is the latest addition to her swanky car collection. As per reports claim that Nora Fatehi got this car as a gift in December 2020. The car’s price is Rs. 62 Lakh.

It is one of the hot-selling cars in India. It’s 5 seater sedan that has a 1498 cc engine that offers 119.35 Bhp. The price of this car in Nora Fatehi’s collection starts at Rs. 11.29 Lakh and goes up to Rs. 15.24 Lakh.

Apart from dancing and music videos, she has appeared in Bollywood films like Street Dancer 3D, Mr X, Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, and Bhuj: The Pride of India to name a few. However not many know that she has a penchant for luxury cars.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 18:53

