Wow! Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash journey from being Engineer to now a stellar actress in the industry

Tejasswi Prakash is ruling the hearts of the audiences with her amazing performances over the years. She holds a engineering degree but later decided to pursue her passion for acting. The diva is celebrating her birthday today and this s the perfect time to reflect on her journey so far.

Tejasswi Prakash Began her acting career in by portraying the role of Dhara in Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki that aired on Life OK's in 2012.

Later on she bagged the the lead role of Ragini Gadodia in Colors TV's Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur opposite Namish Taneja in 2015.

The diva also played the lead role in as Diya Singh in the show Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya opposite Rohit Suchanti.

In 2018, she portrayed Uruvi in Star Plus's Karn Sangini opposite Aashim Gulati.



In 2019, Prakash portrayed Mishti Khanna in Voot's Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka opposite Kunal Jaisingh.

In 2020, she participated in Colors TV's Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 her gameplay was loved by fans which led her to be one of the finalits. However she couldnt make it to be in Top 3.

In 2021, she participated in Colors TV's Bigg Boss 15 and emerged as the winner. She found love of her life in the show and made her relatonship public with Karan Kundrra. Fans are crazy for their chemistry and fondly call them as Tejran.

The beauty is currently seen in the Colors TV's poular show Naagin 6 playing the character of Pratha in the show.



It is speculated that the actress will soon make her Bollywood debut and will be soon seen on the big screen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2.

We wish the actress a very Happy Birthday and hope to see her in many exciting projects in the future.

