Wow! Take a look at the cutest crossover between Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.

In this picture we see Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda taking a cute selfie with Sumbul Touqeer Khan who is currently seen playing the lead role in tv show Imlie. Take a look at their adorable picture.

Check out the picture

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Akshara is trying to comfort Manjari and brings her to the hall. She is surprised to see everyone gathered there and asks Abhimanyu what happened. To her surprise a lawyer was sitting there and Abhimanyu gave a paper to Manjari to sign. Akshara asks him what's the rush and the others too ask him the same but Abhimanyu still asks her to sign it. Manjari takes the pen but throws the papers and tells them that she can't divorce her husband.

