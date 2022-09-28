Wow! Take a look at the multi-crore collection of bikes and cars of Karan Kundrra and this will surely leave your jaw-dropped

MUMBAI : Television actor, Karan Kundrra is one of India's most loved and followed television celebrities. In the year 2009, Karan had made his acting debut with the show, Kitani Mohabbat Hai, and it had turned out to be an instant hit. From being part of big shows like Aahat, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Zara Nachke Dikha, Gumrah End Of Innocence to hosting reality shows like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, MTV Love School 3, Dating Aaj Kal and many more, Karan proved his versatility quite well.

Apart from his love for acting, Karan is an avid car and bike lover, and the actor's garage worth crores perfectly explains his madness for luxury vehicles. So, let's get straight into Karan's luxurious garage without any further ado!



One of the coolest cars in the world, Mini Cooper S Convertible is everyone's favourite because of its sleek design and powerful mechanics. Hence, Karan Kundrra also purchased one for him, and the price is an estimated sum of Rs. 45 lakhs to 50 lakhs.



Karan is often spotted in his Range Rover, and it clearly speaks volumes about his love for luxury cars. The estimated price of Karan's Range Rover SVR is around Rs. 90 lakhs to 2 crores.



Apart from his crazy love for luxury cars, Karan Kundrra is also a rider by heart, and the popular Ducati Diavel parked inside his garage is a crystal-clear example of it. The actor's Ducati Diavel's price falls somewhere in-between Rs. 16 lakhs to 21 lakhs.

Karan Kundrra is also the proud owner of the Lamborghini Gallardo Coupe. Karan's Lamborghini Gallardo Coupe's estimated price is around Rs. 3 crores.



Well, it's quite evident for an avid bike lover like Karan Kundrra to have the world's most famous motorbike in history, parked inside his garage and Karan reportedly splashed a sum of Rs. 34 lakhs to 50 lakhs.

