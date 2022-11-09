Wow! Take a sneak peek into TV actor Arjun Bijlani’s new European-themed abode, see pics

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is one of the leading names in the telly industry, who is not only an excellent actor but also a fabulous host. The actor is on cloud nine these days as he has finally moved into his new sea-facing home. Arjun had bought the house as a surprise for his wife Neha Swami.

He had earlier shared a glimpse of the house when the house interior work was going on and he finally moved into the house on August 31. Here is a look into the beautiful home of the actor.

It is a European-style white theme home with a spacious living area. There is a dome-shaped entrance with a white marble floor. At the entrance, there is a living room on the right side.

The living area comprises huge off-white couches and they are placed facing the large screen TV. The walls are painted white and there is a sleek cabinet below the TV.

There is a temple in the middle of the house, with an elevated table on which the Ganesh idol is kept. A multicolour beautiful floral thatch is placed behind the idol for decoration.

There is a long corridor with rooms on both sides. The walls and the doors are painted white. There is an antique chandelier in the middle of the corridor.

The balcony comprises glass panels and overlooks an amazing skyline.

Credit: Pinkvilla



