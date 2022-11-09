Wow! Take a sneak peek into TV actor Arjun Bijlani’s new European-themed abode, see pics

Television actor cum host Arjun Bijlani has finally moved into his new European-themed sea-facing home that he had bought as a surprise for his wife Neha Swami

 

Arjun Bijlani

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is one of the leading names in the telly industry, who is not only an excellent actor but also a fabulous host. The actor is on cloud nine these days as he has finally moved into his new sea-facing home. Arjun had bought the house as a surprise for his wife Neha Swami.

He had earlier shared a glimpse of the house when the house interior work was going on and he finally moved into the house on August 31. Here is a look into the beautiful home of the actor.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani)

 

It is a European-style white theme home with a spacious living area. There is a dome-shaped entrance with a white marble floor. At the entrance, there is a living room on the right side.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

 

The living area comprises huge off-white couches and they are placed facing the large screen TV. The walls are painted white and there is a sleek cabinet below the TV.

There is a temple in the middle of the house, with an elevated table on which the Ganesh idol is kept. A multicolour beautiful floral thatch is placed behind the idol for decoration.

There is a long corridor with rooms on both sides. The walls and the doors are painted white. There is an antique chandelier in the middle of the corridor.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani)

 

The balcony comprises glass panels and overlooks an amazing skyline.

Latest Video